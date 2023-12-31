Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Up 0% This Week

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.06 billion and approximately $776,869.25 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.81 or 0.00472872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.60481444 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $807,354.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

