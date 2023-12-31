iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.