Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $299.46 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

