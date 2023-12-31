Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 150.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,423.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3,036.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.