Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,966 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.