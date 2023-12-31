Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.56% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.