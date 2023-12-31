MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $360.71 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $360.71 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $78.87 or 0.00185721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.26 or 1.00027832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 81.15549566 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $28,878,990.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

