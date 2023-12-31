Conflux Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $664.99 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,465.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00174084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.29 or 0.00622375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00052375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00389938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00225615 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,677,787 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,690,802 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,956,579,761.3 with 3,556,579,749.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18569742 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $20,709,689.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

