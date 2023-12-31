Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.45 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $10,000.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00370124 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,025.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

