Bitcoin Price Tops $42,465.44 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $831.72 billion and $861.09 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $42,465.44 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.29 or 0.00622375 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00225615 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023051 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,585,693 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.