Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $203,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

