Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Increased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

