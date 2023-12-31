Capital Planning LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $259.51 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $261.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average of $238.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

