Capital Planning LLC Acquires 144,703 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 196.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,703 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.69% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 336,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 134,783 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

