Capital Planning LLC Invests $980,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

