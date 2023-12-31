Capital Planning LLC Acquires 6,916 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 189.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

