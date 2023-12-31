Capital Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $164.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

