iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,567.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $105.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $83.77 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.