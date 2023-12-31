Capital Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.86% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LBAY opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.18.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

