Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

