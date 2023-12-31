Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,291 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,288,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,921,000 after buying an additional 2,409,001 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,099,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 283,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTD stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

