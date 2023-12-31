Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $3,362.88

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,423.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,547.22 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,978.00 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,036.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

