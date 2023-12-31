Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $162.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.53.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
