Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $112.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Shares of CFR stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.33.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
