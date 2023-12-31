Analysts Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $75.38

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.