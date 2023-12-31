Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.