WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $64.07.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
