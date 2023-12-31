WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WPP to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

WPP Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.