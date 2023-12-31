The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPS opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.11.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

