Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.37 on Friday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Western Digital by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

