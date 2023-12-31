Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.81 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

