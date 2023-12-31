Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

RCI opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

