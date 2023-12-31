Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

