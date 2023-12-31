Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $202.96

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.96.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.