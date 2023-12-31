Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $202.96

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.96.
CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.04.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
