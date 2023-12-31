WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $84.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

