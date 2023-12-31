Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LTHM stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Livent has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $46,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

