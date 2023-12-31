Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Price Target at $141.53

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.53.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

CLX opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $144.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

