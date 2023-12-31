Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $129.00

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

