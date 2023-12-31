Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

