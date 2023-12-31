Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 88,278 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Holley by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Holley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Holley by 918.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

