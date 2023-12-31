AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $9.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.
AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
