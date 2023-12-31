AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $9.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.93.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,548 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 87,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $708,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 59.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 396,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.