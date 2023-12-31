OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.51.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Nadeem Nisar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $365,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter valued at $691,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $9,514,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

