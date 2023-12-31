Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $98.82

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
