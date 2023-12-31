Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($51.40).
WTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.00) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Whitbread Stock Performance
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 34.10 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 4,970.41%.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
