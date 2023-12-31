Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Price Target at $52.67

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

