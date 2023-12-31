Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $72.14

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

