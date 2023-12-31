NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

