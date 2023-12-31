Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.07 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Popular’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

