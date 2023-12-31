Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMRA shares. William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NMRA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.30.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 22,420 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,180,778.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kristina Burow bought 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at $44,180,778.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 31,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,922 shares in the company, valued at $42,951,048.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 271,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,364.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.