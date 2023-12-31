Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target at $26.25

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.
Several brokerages have commented on BDRBF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
