Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 135.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 648.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $412.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.99. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

